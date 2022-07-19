Parkes Shire Council will not be renaming the section of Brolgan Road that runs west from Middleton Street to Hartigan Avenue.
The decision follows a recommendation made during the Road and Place Naming Committee meeting on July 5 and was officially adopted at Parkes Shire Council's July meeting on Tuesday.
Council will retain the road name of Brolgan Road and will instead begin the renaming process for the "severed section" of Brolgan Road, which is west of Hartigan Avenue or west of what will be the new Parkes Bypass.
The committee suggested it be a name that is fitting for the community and/or with the Parkes Special Activation Precinct in mind.
It's a relieving outcome for the 78 residents who were impacted by the proposal to rename that section of road to Hooley Street and who had submitted objection letters and a petition last month.
Transport for NSW had requested council to assist with the road naming process as part of the Parkes Bypass upgrade.
Council will now write to the impacted residents in Brolgan Road informing them the road will keep its name.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
