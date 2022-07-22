The Parkes Tennis Centre has been undergoing a transformation over the last 16 months and thanks to a grant will now be able to upgrade its audio system.
Member of the Legislative Council, Nationals MP Scott Barrett was in Parkes on Friday to present a $8235 grant to Parkes Tennis Club president and coach Helen Magill and her band of volunteers.
The boost to the club's facilities will come in the form of a new zoned audio system.
It's a new feature Helen is excited to see added to the centre.
"We were thrilled to receive positive news of the successful grant application," she said.
"The funding will go towards a zoned audio system across the entire 15-court complex as part of an overall clubhouse upgrade.
"There will be six external speakers and we can turn them on and off in different zones."
It's something that will prove handy during tournaments and enable the club to host multiple events that benefit the health and wellbeing of the community.
The club is preparing for some major events from September.
The plan is to have the new audio system installed by then.
The funds have been allocated from the NSW Government's ATP Cup Legacy Fund.
Mr Barrett said he was delighted to make the announcement as a boost not just to tennis, but the community of Parkes.
"Local sporting clubs and other social organisations are critical to our small towns and regional communities across the state," he said.
"Tennis is another one of those sports that's so important to communities.
"It's not about finding the next Ash Barty or Nick Kyrgios but about building communities and a social outlet for kids, parents and older citizens."
Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said the Legacy Fund was improving tennis facilities across the state.
"In collaboration with Tennis NSW, more than $2.4 million has been invested in new programs and facilities to get more people playing tennis," Mr Ayres said.
"The NSW Government is committed to ensuring our investment in 10 World Cups in 10 years leaves a legacy at all levels of sport across NSW."
Tennis NSW CEO Darren Simpson said the NSW ATP Cup Tennis Legacy Fund has and continues to provide important funds to tennis in NSW.
"Tennis NSW is proud to have partnered with the Office of Sport to ensure the benefits of hosting the ATP Cup here in Sydney reaches tennis communities across NSW," he said.
Grants of $1000 - $50,000 were available through the Fund with applicants required to make a co-contribution.
For further information on the NSW ATP Cup Tennis Legacy Fund visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/nsw-atp-cup-tennis-legacy-fund.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
