It was a devastating blow for Abi Simpson when she couldn't play in her first Under 21s Australian titles in Sydney last year.
The cancellation was due to Covid-19 and the lockdowns that ensued.
But in a testament to the now 18-year-old's talent, she has not only been selected again for this year's NSW Under 21s Women's Blues Team, but so too in the 2023 NSW squad.
Abi has welcomed the selections wholeheartedly.
"I'm very happy to be selected again," she said.
The Under 21s women head to Perth next week, from July 20 to July 27, for the Australian Championships.
Abi is the only Central West player in the Women's Blues side and one of three in the whole NSW team, alongside Eva Reith-Snare from Orange and Makenzi Harvey from Bathurst.
To help prepare for nationals the Blues team played a trial match against the ACT in Goulburn a couple of weeks ago, a match they won 5-0.
"We are looking on track for a good tournament in Perth," Abi said.
Abi has also kept up her game time by playing locally for the Rovers and in the Central West Premier League Hockey for Parkes United.
Meanwhile in the men, Parkes' Koby Johnstone has been named in the NSW Under 21s Men's State Team, who will also head to Perth next week for nationals.
He's the only Central West player on the side, apart from Fletcher Norris from Bathurst in the Blues.
And like Abi, Koby has already been named in the 2023 NSW Under 21s Men's Squad, alongside Jack Westcott, also from Parkes.
Parkes team mate Meghan Searl joins Abi in the 2023 NSW Under 21s Women's Squad.
Hockey NSW will be hosting an additional trial opportunity later this year or early next year for players to be considered for inclusion in the Hockey NSW Under 21s squads.
Advertisement
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
