Parkes Champion-Post

Williams celebrates 100th cap as Hockeyroos qualify for World Cup quarters

By Christine Little and Australian Associated Press
Updated July 7 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORTH THE WAIT: At 27 years old, Mariah Williams from Parkes celebrated her 100th international appearance during her third World Cup game against South Africa. Photo: International Hockey Federation

On the day Mariah Williams celebrated her 100th cap, the Hockeyroos sealed their place in the FIH Women's World Cup quarter-finals by recording another win in Spain.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.