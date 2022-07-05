Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes players selected for Hockey Australia Women's Masters Championships

By Newsroom
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:42am
REP DUTIES: Fran Dixon, Denise Gersbach (team leader), Maureen Massey, Donna Payne (team manager), Mandy Westcott and Jane Grosvenor have been selected to represent NSW at the Hockey Australia Women's Masters Championships. Photo: CHRISTINE LITTLE

The countdown is on to the Hockey Australia Women's Masters Championships and Parkes will be well represented with six of its best veteran players.

