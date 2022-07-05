The countdown is on to the Hockey Australia Women's Masters Championships and Parkes will be well represented with six of its best veteran players.
The 2022 titles will be held in Cairns from September 21 to October 1.
Advertisement
Several Parkes ladies travelled to Newcastle on June 4 to participate in the NSW Masters Trials, in a bid to qualify for the national titles.
After a competitive day of trials the following players were named in the NSW teams:
OVER 50s - Denise Gersbach (team leader), Mandy Westcott and Jane Grosvenor.
OVER 65s BLUES - Maureen Massey and Fran Dixon, with Donna Payne acting as team manager.
Two ladies from Parkes were also named shadow players for their respective age groups - Louise Witherow in the Over 34s and Sue McGrath in the Over 50s.
In the Over 50s age group, Gersbach has been selected as an attacking midfielder while Westcott and Grosvenor have both been selected as defensive midfielders.
Massey will do what she does best, as a goalkeeper in the Over 65s, with Fran selected as a defensive midfielder.
Payne will be soaking up the tournament in an important role from the sidelines this year and is very excited to be managing the Over 65 ladies.
"We're excited to be representing our beautiful town and state once again," the women said.
"It was hoped there would be an Over 70s team selected in 2022 which Maureen and Fran were both eligible for," Gersbach added.
"However the Over 70s age group was not deemed viable this year so Hockey Australia have opened up an Over 65s Division 2 which the Blues team will compete in."
Following the Australian Women's Hockey Championships each year, Australian teams are announced for any upcoming international tournaments, such as the World Cup, the Trans Tasman and any other organised tours.
Parkes has a proud history of producing masters players for international representation and these women are certainly no strangers to that level of competition, so watch this space!
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Advertisement
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.