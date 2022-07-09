To echo the sentiments of the Parkes Dragon Boat Club, "they rock".
And if we're talking about the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival Northparkes Mines Street Parade, they really did.
The club was named the best float in this year's parade and have been presented $1000 as their prize.
The club praised its members' great team work prior to and on the day of the parade.
"Whoever saw a dragon boat with a V8 motor? Only in Parkes at the Elvis 'Speedway' Festival," they wrote on their Facebook page.
"Everyone's efforts added to a spectacular float and we had so much fun parading it along Elvis Boulevard."
Parkes Elvis Festival director Tiffany Steel and the parade's sponsors congratulated the winners.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
