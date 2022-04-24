news, local-news,

Dozens of couples have renewed their wedding vows and commitment to each other in one of the very special moments of the annual Parkes Elvis Festival. This year two couples were - incredibly - celebrating 50 year together as they made their Elvis-inspired vows before tribute artist Dean Vegas and a crowd at Cooke Park. Dean Vegas welcomed all - from newlyweds to those celebrating anywhere from 12 to 49 years of marriage - as the "Elvises" lined up on the dance floor to welcome their "Priscillas" who made their way down the Cooke Park aisle. Dennis and Dianne, and Tommy Lee and Margaret Sim, had the honour of cutting the cake made by Parkes' Kath Swansbra on behalf of all the couples. 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist and Festival feature artist Taylor Rodriguez performed "The Wonder of You" for the happy couples to mark the occasion with a dance,

Couples celebrate True Love as they renew wedding vows at 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival