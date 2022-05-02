Dancing in the streets at the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival
Don those full skirts and dancing shoes!
One of the wonderful things about the Parkes Elvis Festival is the chance to dance and from the Festival Boulevard dance floors to the Cooke Park Showcase on Saturday afternoon, there were some terrific skills on show.
The bravest put their skills to the test at the Cooke Park main stage on Saturday in the McDonald's Elvis Festival rock 'n' roll competition.
The afternoon's results - adjudicated by the Sydney Swing Katz who then put on a show for the crowds - were:
Under 10s
1st Breanna Powell and Isabelle Powell
2nd Isabella ten Cate da Silva and Annie Kilby
3rd Matilda Baker and Finlay McGregor
Under 14s
1st Ashlea Griffith and Indi Kennedy
2nd Sophie Glasson and Megan Baker
Under 20s
1st Jorja Mann and Faith Hanstock
21-39
1st Andrew Camp and Nickyra Burley
Masters 40+
1st Dave Broadhurst and Alinta Broadhurst
2nd Tamala Smith and David Jones
3rd Kevin & Evelyn
Open Showcase
1st Orana Dance Centre Graceland Groovers
2nd Orana Dance Centre Memphis Movers
3rd Parkes Dance Co Seniors