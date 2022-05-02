  1. Home
Dancing in the streets at the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival

Don those full skirts and dancing shoes!

One of the wonderful things about the Parkes Elvis Festival is the chance to dance and from the Festival Boulevard dance floors to the Cooke Park Showcase on Saturday afternoon, there were some terrific skills on show.

The bravest put their skills to the test at the Cooke Park main stage on Saturday in the McDonald's Elvis Festival rock 'n' roll competition.

The afternoon's results - adjudicated by the Sydney Swing Katz who then put on a show for the crowds - were:

Under 10s

1st Breanna Powell and Isabelle Powell

2nd Isabella ten Cate da Silva and Annie Kilby

3rd Matilda Baker and Finlay McGregor

Under 14s

1st Ashlea Griffith and Indi Kennedy

2nd Sophie Glasson and Megan Baker

Under 20s

1st Jorja Mann and Faith Hanstock

21-39

1st Andrew Camp and Nickyra Burley

Masters 40+

1st Dave Broadhurst and Alinta Broadhurst

2nd Tamala Smith and David Jones

3rd Kevin & Evelyn

Open Showcase

1st Orana Dance Centre Graceland Groovers

2nd Orana Dance Centre Memphis Movers

3rd Parkes Dance Co Seniors