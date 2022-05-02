multimedia, photos-and-video,

Don those full skirts and dancing shoes! One of the wonderful things about the Parkes Elvis Festival is the chance to dance and from the Festival Boulevard dance floors to the Cooke Park Showcase on Saturday afternoon, there were some terrific skills on show. The bravest put their skills to the test at the Cooke Park main stage on Saturday in the McDonald's Elvis Festival rock 'n' roll competition. The afternoon's results - adjudicated by the Sydney Swing Katz who then put on a show for the crowds - were: Under 10s 1st Breanna Powell and Isabelle Powell 2nd Isabella ten Cate da Silva and Annie Kilby 3rd Matilda Baker and Finlay McGregor Under 14s 1st Ashlea Griffith and Indi Kennedy 2nd Sophie Glasson and Megan Baker Under 20s 1st Jorja Mann and Faith Hanstock 21-39 1st Andrew Camp and Nickyra Burley Masters 40+ 1st Dave Broadhurst and Alinta Broadhurst 2nd Tamala Smith and David Jones 3rd Kevin & Evelyn Open Showcase 1st Orana Dance Centre Graceland Groovers 2nd Orana Dance Centre Memphis Movers 3rd Parkes Dance Co Seniors

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/d45c1907-d5d9-4475-be14-37534ceb54c4.JPG/r2_345_3690_2429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dancing in the streets at the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival