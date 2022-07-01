More families from Parkes have needed to travel to Orange to stay at the Ronald McDonald House than any other town or city in the central or far west.
Since opening, the house near the Orange Health Service has so far provided 1394 nights of free accommodation for 190 families from Parkes and district.
To reflect the service provided to families from the area and the wider region, the house in Orange has changed its name to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Central West NSW.
Chairman of the Board of RMHC Central West, Tim Leahey, said the name change is intended to more widely reflect the families who stay at the house and the sponsors who offer ongoing support.
"The board has worked closely with the RMHC at a national level over the last 12 months to facilitate the name change," he said.
"Now that we have been providing support to families in the region in our eighth year of operation and our supporter and fundraising base has expanded across a wide area, the name change is appropriate and timely."
Mr Leahey said the overall goal is to involve more central west communities in house activities as well as fundraising and volunteering.
Parkes business leader Geoff Rice, who has played an important role in fundraising for RMHC Central West this year says the name change will be welcomed by Parkes residents.
"It is our families who stay at the house in Orange when their child is in hospital so it gives us all a real sense of connection now the name has changed to Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West," Mr Rice said.
Earlier this year representatives of RMHC Central West were made most welcome when they set up a stand at the Parkes Elvis Festival.
"We had some wonderful feedback from locals and from visitors about the work of RMHC Central West and we are so appreciative of the support," executive officer Rebecca Walsh said.
"We are also thrilled to have Liz Noakes from Parkes as a volunteer making the long round trip to be a night-time volunteer at the house - she does a wonderful job," Ms Walsh said.
