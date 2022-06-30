Northparkes Oval and then the Coachman Hotel are the two places you will want to be this Saturday.
The Parkes Boars are hosting a clubhouse fundraiser after all grades - 14s, women's, seconds and firsts - take on the Mudgee Wombats in what is bound to be an exciting day of rugby.
They will be auctioning off special first grade game jerseys at the Coachman Hotel following the games at 6.30pm-7pm.
All funds raised during the day and night will go towards the final stages of the club's fantastic new facility at Spicer Oval, which will be an excellent addition to the community.
Funding on a $1.62 million Spicer Oval upgrade, which includes a new pavilion, was announced in January last year and work officially got underway in October.
It will be a place for the Boars to finally call home after all these years.
"It will be a spectacular day of rugby up at Northparkes and an excellent chance to get in and support this great club," vice president Mackenzie Green said.
"We are giving the call out to all old boys, sponsors, members young and old, or anyone that wants to get around the local rugby club to come on down and enjoy a day out.
"These special edition Boars jerseys will be up for grabs following the match."
The money raised will help the club complete work inside the new clubhouse such as installing a kitchen and bar, and other equipment.
The under 14s competition will kick-off the day at 11.40am at Spicer and women at 1.45pm, with first (3.15pm) and second (1.55pm) grade at Northparkes.
It's become Boar tradition to host an annual jumper auction but this year is special.
The girls too will be auctioning off a special jersey on July 16 during their Ladies Day event, raising funds for Can Assist.
"Can Assist support people in Parkes, they're one of the few charities that are in our community," Green said.
"This will be the first time we're doing two (auctions), since there's been more interest in the women's team over the last few years, we decided to do two this year."
The women's jersey auction will also be held at the Coachman Hotel following the day's games at 6.30pm-7pm.
