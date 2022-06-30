Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Boars host jersey auctions to raise funds for new clubhouse and charity

By Christine Little
June 30 2022 - 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP FOR GRABS: Lucy Turner and Ben Ryan showing off the new special jerseys the Parkes Boars will be auctioning off in July. Photo: SOPHIE WHITE

Northparkes Oval and then the Coachman Hotel are the two places you will want to be this Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.