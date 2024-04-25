Truck driver charged with dangerous driving

A truck driver has been charged following a vehicle stop in the state's Central West earlier this month.
About 1.30pm on Tuesday (April 9, 2024), officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were patrolling the Newell Highway, Peak Hill, when they stopped a B-Double truck for a random breath test.
The driver - a man aged 29 - was subject to alcohol and drug testing, which returned a negative result.
At the same time a learner driver, and supervising passenger pulled over and spoke with police to report the truck driver flashing headlights and tailgating. They provided police with footage of the incident.
Following inquiries, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, officers issued the man with a Court Attendance Notice for drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and negligent driving.
The Victorian man will appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
