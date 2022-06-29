Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

NSW budget reignites fire in Phil Donato to fight for Parkes maternity ward

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:44am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STILL FIGHTING: The release of the NSW budget has compelled State Member for Orange Phil Donato to raise the issue of no maternity unit in Parkes again.

'There are no doctors or midwives available, it's only a 23 minute drive to Forbes, we're advertising for the positions.'

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.