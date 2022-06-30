More time to get a free flu shot to help boost vaccine numbers

Thirty-eight per cent of Parkes residents so far have had their flu shot this winter but the NSW government is concerned vaccination rates are still not where they should be.
That's why they're extending the free flu shot offer they made available to NSW residents during the month of June by two and a half weeks, allowing those who haven't been able to, a little extra time to visit their GP or pharmacy to get it.
Advertisement
Today would have been the last day to get the influenza vaccine for free but people now have until July 17.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the latest data shows only one in four children aged under five has had a flu shot, while the figures are even lower for kids aged five to 15.
"These numbers are particularly concerning given in the last month, four times as many kids have been admitted to Sydney's two children's hospitals with flu than with COVID," Mr Hazzard said.
Data provided by the Australian Immunisation Register, tabling influenza vaccine doses given between March 1 and June 25 in each local government area, shows 30.4 per cent of babies from six months to children under five in Parkes have had the vaccine.
For ages five to 15 it's 20.8 per cent, 24.9 per cent for 15 years to under 50 and 46.5 per cent for the 50 years to under 65 age group.
Like every other LGA in the state, the shire's best performing age group is the 65 years and older at 72.1 per cent.
In comparison Parkes residents are doing better than Cowra who sits at 34.4 per cent overall and Dubbo at 36 per cent, but not better than Forbes at 41.7 per cent or Orange 38.8 per cent.
Mr Hazzard urged families to use the school holidays to book in for a free flu shot.
"It only takes a few minutes to get a flu jab but that time could mean the difference between you or one of your loved ones ending up in ICU so please, book in today," he said.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant urged more people to come forward for their influenza vaccination to prevent unnecessary hospitalisations.
"More than 1000 people presented to our EDs with flu-like illness last week and almost 165 were so unwell they were admitted, including very young children," she said.
"Please take advantage of the offer of the free vaccination to protect yourself against the flu this winter.
"There is plenty of supply and appointments available at GPs and pharmacies."
READ ALSO:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.