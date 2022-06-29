In just three and a half short years, Jackson Goonrey's adult life will have come full circle when he walks through the doors of the Parkes Leagues Club.
He's the Red Bend Catholic College student who stood in the same room at 18 years old for his Year 12 graduation, dreaming of becoming a professional wrestler.
So on Friday night when Parkes hosts International Wrestling Australia's (IWA) Wild West Tour, it won't be just another fight for the now 21-year-old.
"I was here [in the same building] for my graduation thinking about university and wanting to wrestle," Goonrey said.
"I can't wait to show my friends and family what I can do.
"That's really special to me."
Before he became 'Sesh Gremlin' Scott Green, Goonrey was a child who grew up admiring characters larger than life like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and more, and watching World Wrestling Entertainment every day on TV.
It wasn't always the plan to become a professional wrestler, at least not until Goonrey was in his mid teens.
"I didn't know there was wrestling in Australia until I was 16," he said.
Goonrey left Parkes when he graduated to study a Bachelor of Psychology Science in Newcastle, which he has now completed.
"I knew Newcastle had wrestling, that's why I picked to go there for university," he said.
"When I found out there was something in Newcastle I set my mind on it."
There's a training school called the House of Free Fighting (HOFF), which has a try-out based entry.
"You need to be quite fit, have good hand-eye coordination and the right attitude, that's a big one," Goonrey said.
"I think they saw I had the attitude because I'm pretty optimistic, I have that country blood.
"You also need to be fit to be safe, that's number one."
To maintain peak performance, Goonrey visits the gym every day, keeps his diet clean and trains with coach Adam Hoffman at the HOFF two to three times a week for three hours at a time.
"There's a level of professionalism in it," he said.
"We consider it to be much like the life of a footballer.
"We're not in it for the money.
"I'm grateful for where I am... I want to do this for as long as I can, do the best I can and to get as far as I can."
IWA is Australia's longest running, best travelled and most exciting pro-wrestling touring act and it will be more than 10 years since they were last in Parkes.
They haven't been able to do a country tour for the last three years because of Covid-19, which means this will be Goonrey's first trip out west as a professional wrestler.
"I haven't had nearly as many fights as I'd like," he said.
"I was getting ready for my debut, then Covid hit and it got postponed a year later."
He's now landed himself in the main event position to wrestle The Chief Rig for the IWA Regional Championship belt on Friday at the leagues club.
"I hear he's a bit of a Forbes fan!" Goonrey said.
"I have a bunch of friends still in Parkes, they're excited, I'm very excited.
"I've been fairly quiet about my wrestling but recently it's just going around like wild fire!
"Watching it live is a completely different experience to watching it on TV."
And what will make Friday night a little more special for Goonrey and the people of Parkes - Dean Messiter from the Parkes Spacemen and Roasted Rugby League, otherwise known as Uncle Roastie, will step into the ring to present the regional championship to the winner.
Roastie previously coached Goonrey during their days in Parkes - Goonrey played in the under 16s and 18s - and word has it that Rig and Roastie have been "trading barbs online for weeks".
Doors open at 7.30pm and the show is at 8pm.
The Wild West Tour will then head to Dubbo on Saturday night.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
