Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Newly renovated duplex in Dalton Street gutted by fire

By Christine Little
June 29 2022 - 5:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A family has been left devastated after a fire tore through their newly renovated duplex in Dalton Street on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.