Newly renovated duplex in Dalton Street gutted by fire

A family has been left devastated after a fire tore through their newly renovated duplex in Dalton Street on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to the area at 7.09am after bystanders saw smoke billowing from the roof.
Advertisement
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW captain Craig Gibson said when they arrived they found the duplex well alight and its two occupants standing outside.
Equipped in breathing apparatus, it took some time before the fire was brought under control.
"We were fighting the fire for a couple of hours," Mr Gibson said.
"Access became an issue as the ceiling and then the roof collapsed.
"We couldn't go in because there was major structure damage so it became defensive firefighting.
"Crews did what they could with limited access to put out the fire."
The road between Parkes Cellars and Close Street were closed during the fire-fighting operation.
One male occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters from Forbes and the Rural Fire Service attended as well, as is mandatory in these situations.
As did a Hazmat team from Dubbo and NSW Police to establish a crime scene and conduct an investigation.
"All units who were there worked well together, they always do," Mr Gibson said.
Parkes Police conducted investigations into the blaze in conjunction with Fire and Rescue NSW, that saw a K9 unit arrive in town to assist.
The K9 unit consists of highly trained dogs and handlers who travel all over the state to assist with fire investigations.
"At this point in time the fire is not considered suspicious and investigations have concluded," Parkes Police Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said.
The poor owners had spent two years renovating the old duplex, which were in its final stages before the fire destroyed it all.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.