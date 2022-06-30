Parkes Champion-Post

One Hit Wonders top Tuesday tennis finals

By The Ace
June 30 2022 - 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINTER COMP WINNERS: One Hit Wonders Nick Unger, Maddy McCormick and James Beuzeville. Picture: SUPPLIED

The end of another term of activity at Parkes Tennis with the night comps playing their finals rounds and HotShots and squads enjoying their last week on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.