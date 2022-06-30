One Hit Wonders top Tuesday tennis finals

The end of another term of activity at Parkes Tennis with the night comps playing their finals rounds and HotShots and squads enjoying their last week on Monday afternoon.
Monday night ladies social doubles saw a final round of 18 games for Amanda Hamilton enough to get her and her sister Mel Ashcroft who shared a spot, over the finish line in a well deserved first.
A lucky draw followed and the first name drawn had departed early so another name was selected and it was Ella McColl.
One Hit Wonders were the Tuesday night comp winners after a 4 sets to 2 win over Arndell's Aces. The singles set between Line 1 players Maddy McCormick and Mitch Arndell was a corker with both players bringing their game faces on court. Maddy just hung on to win 6/5.
The Match-Ups recruited well with Mark Ritchie and Ian Ward assisting Janelle Goodsell in scoring a games countback win over Wasted Potential.
The match of the night proved to be between the two Fulton Hogan teams The Scrapers and The Agitators.
With bragging rights and Friday lunch on the line, the Agitators came out of the blocks fast with James Cain getting Andrew Robertson at the final hurdle 6/5 in the Line 1 singles and the Line 2 and 3 doubles also going the way of the Agitators 6/4.
David Villella steadied the ship for The Scrapers with his new found consistency and accuracy to outplay Josh Vaughan 6/3 in their singles set.
In his final tennis match in Parkes, Joao Marrote was punished by the stylish and big hitting Lance Denny 6/2. Joao tried valiantly in both singles and doubles but Lance wasn't about to ease the pressure valve sending Joao back to Portugal without a win. Parkes Tennis has enjoyed having Joao around the centre and wish him all the best.
Back to the match and skipper James Cain would've outsprinted Usain Bolt to the scorecard at the conclusion.
Names were scribbled like a doctors' script but they made sure the scores were clearly legible in 16pt bold font as his team The Agitators will be ordering up mixed grills all round after securing a 4 sets to 2 win.
