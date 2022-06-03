We mix our bread on slow speed for 30-40mins, proof it as one giant dough for approx two to three hours, then it is cut, proofed in the tin for another 30mins to an hour and then baked. This process over five to six hours results in a bread with a lighter texture and a smell and taste that you don't get otherwise. It is very similar to a sourdough in that respect. Plus, the added benefit of a bulk fermented dough is that it gives the gluten more time to break down into smaller particles making it easier to digest.