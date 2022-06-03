Parkes Champion-Post

Faces of Parkes business: The life of a baker and more at Smeaton's Bakehouse

By Renee Powell
June 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
25 YEARS: Gail and Bruce Lindbeck celebrating 25 years since they took over Smeaton's Bakehouse.

It was a very happy birthday to the customers of Smeaton's Bakehouse Parkes on Friday

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.