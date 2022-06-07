Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes town crier Tim Keith takes part in Queen's Platinum Jubilee Cry

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated June 7 2022 - 10:07am, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBRATION: Parkes town crier Tim Keith took part in the simultaneous Queen's Platinum Jubilee Cry on Thursday at 2pm, which was his 293rd cry. Photo: SUPPLIED

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee has been celebrated and recognised across the Commonwealth, including here in Parkes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.