Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee has been celebrated and recognised across the Commonwealth, including here in Parkes.
Our town crier Tim Keith stood before the Henry Parkes statue in Chamberlain Square on Thursday at 2pm for a simultaneous cry across the country.
Town criers in the Commonwealth, such as Canada and New Zealand, also joined in for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Cry, which coincided with Her Majesty's celebrations that took place from June 2-5.
Tim is a member of the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Australian Town Criers and was one of 20 town criers involved on the day.
The June 2 cry was his 293rd cry.
"[Elizabeth II] has been Queen my whole life," Tim said.
"To me, it's recognition for what she's done and what she's achieved."
At 96 years old the Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. Aside from Victoria, no other queen or king of Great Britain has reigned for 60 years.
Elizabeth II's coronation took place on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London. She acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI, on 6 February 1952.
Tim has been crying for 26 years now and thanks to a handy log book, he's been keeping track of his cries for some time now.
For most of us, we see him regularly at special events around the Parkes Shire but Tim has cried for a number of distinguished guests and on a number of prominent occasions.
These include for several Governor Generals and NSW Governors, and Australian former world number one tennis player Evonne Goolagong.
On August 19, 2000 he cried at the Sydney Olympic Torch Relay Appreciation Function in Parkes, as well as at the launch of the Australian historical comedy-drama The Dish in the same year at the Parkes Services Club, when it housed the theatre.
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Cry was Tim's 10th cry this year, and he has just completed his 11th in Cooke Park, to mark the town's hosting of the NSWPSSA 11's Rugby League Championships (held from June 7-9).
"Had it not been for Covid I would have already hit 300 (cries)," Tim said.
He managed to fit in seven cries in 2020 before the pandemic impacted events but was only able to perform two in 2021.
Tim was finally able to attend the National Town Crier Championships in Wyong on March 26 this year after waiting two years because of Covid.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
