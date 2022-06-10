The growing Waste 2 Art Community Art Exhibition is now open to all after a wonderful launch on Saturday.
The exhibition and competition aims to engage the community and showcase creative works made from reused and recyclable waste materials.
And this year Parkes had 47 entries across 13 categories.
Cultural, Education and Library Services Manager Kerryn Jones thanked all who entered.
"The theme for this year was soft plastics and 48 per cent of the works incorporated this theme," she said.
"The SIMS Metal category accounted for 13 per cent of the works."
The exhibition will run until Saturday, June 25, and the People's Choice nominations will be taken during this time, with the winner announced after the exhibition concludes.
All councils in the NetWaste region involved host a local Waste 2 Art competition and the winning artworks are then transported to a regional exhibition, hosted by a different council each year.
This year it will be held in July in the Union Theatre in Lithgow.
This year's award winners are:
Community 2D - Neptune's Restoration by Ballantyne Family.
Community 3D - Shovelback Yellowbill by Erik Lensson.
Community Functional - Duffle Trouble by Benson O'Donnell.
Open 2D - Refused by Helen Standen.
Open 3D - Autumnish by Helen Standen.
Open Functional - Miss Poly Ethylene by Sonia Tilley.
High School 3D - Breakfast by Lara Stevenson, Siara Horsburgh and Imogen Williams.
High School Functional - Chair by Parkes Christian School.
Primary 2D - If we go soft on plastics the consequences are Black and White by George Hendry.
Primary 3D - The Underwater Mermaid by Emily Wild.
Primary Functional - Mr Sailboat by Max Finnegan.
Creative Repair/Restore/Refurbish - Full of Beans by Julie Dearden.
Special Category Scrap Metal - Grace by Erik Lensson.
Yearly Theme Soft Plastics - Miss Poly Ethylene by Sonia Tilley.
Packers Prize (new category chosen by the curators of the show) - Shovelback Yellowbill by Erik Lensson.
The judges also wanted to acknowledge the following works with a highly commended certificate:
Nicholas Unger, Community Functional, Drum for your Bum.
Christine Somers, Open 2D, Dead Tree in the Paddock.
Ronda Sharpe, Open 2D, Recycled Abstract Expression.
Michelle Hazelton, Open 3D, BOHO Boutique Bouquet.
Parkes Christian School, High School 2D, Sunsets at Sunrise.
Kharliah Parry, High School 3D, The Lunch Special.
Class K/1 ML Parkes East Public School, Primary School Functional, Succulent Garden.
Kelsey Finnegan, Primary School Functional, Bubbles and Ruby.
"This year we have introduced a new award in line with Parkes Shire Council's Strategic Plan for the Parkes Shire," Ms Jones said.
Called the Parkes Shire Council Department of Planning and Community Services Environment Award, it recognises the work that best contributes to council's strategic plan to promote recycling, reusing and waste reduction.
This year the award goes to 5R Parkes East Public School in the Primary School 3D category for their piece Reading Rug that had been woven with all soft plastics.
"The fact that the idea was discussed in the classroom at school, then the kids went home and collected the materials needed, and then brought it back to a collective artwork, strongly reflected how individual input can contribute to a community solution," Ms Jones said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
