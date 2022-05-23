Feature artist describes Parkes as "hands down best Elvis festival I have ever been to"

news, local-news,

2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion Taylor Rodriguez has announced Parkes' Elvis Festival "hands down the best Elvis Festival I have EVER been to". Rodriguez, who was the feature artist at this year's festival, posted to his professional Facebook page over the weekend. "WOW what an amazing festival," he wrote. "The Parkes Elvis Festival was hands down the best Elvis Festival I have EVER been to. "At first I didn't know what to expect, I was extremely nervous going into Parkes because I didn't know how the crowd would take me. "The Australian people were so welcoming and made me feel right at home." Rodriguez had a jam-packed festival, performing nightly feature concerts but also turning up at special moments right through the five-day program. Whether taking a turn in the race simulator at the opening of the Speedway exhibit or crooning a love song at the renewal of vows, he was amazing. Rodriguez used his social media post to thank Parkes for the experience, and to highly recommend it. "I would like to say thank you to Cathy Treasure and Tiffany Steel for being such gracious hosts and having me for this year's festival," he wrote. "It truly was an honor and privilege to work with you all, you guys put on a heck of a festival. "Thank you to all of the festival staff and volunteers. I relied a lot on you all throughout the festival and I can't thank you all enough. Jeff Lewis, it was great working with you again brother. Thanks for letting me "punch" you in the gut on stage lol. It's always a pleasure working with you! "Parkes Elvis Festival is on another level. "From the town, to the fans....this festival is absolutely incredible and for anyone who hasn't been to the Parkes Elvis Festival, make sure you put this event on your bucket list. "Thank you Parkes and I hope to see you all again soon!"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/fa196426-46e7-42ca-8c99-9fe8c741e20a.JPG/r0_104_4647_2730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Feature artist describes Parkes as "hands down best Elvis festival I have ever been to"