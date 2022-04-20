Start your engines, you won't want to miss 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival Speedway exhibit

news, local-news,

Get your motor running and head down to the Speedway car exhibition for five days only during the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival. The new event sponsored by the NSW Government and the Bogan Gate Pub will house a collection of vehicles lovers of cars with modern and period cars, road and race cars and some that will be seen for the first time. A special Holden Dealer Team showroom will greet people as they enter the building at the corner of Clarinda and Mitchell streets Parkes with no less than seven very special cars that have had the full HDT treatment, including the 2015 VF "Blue Meanie" collection in Sedan, Wagon and Ute configuration. It is the first time that the Anniversary Edition Commodores will be on display together, with the VE-VC, VF-VK group A and VF-VL Group A exciting Holden lovers and motor heads alike. Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM officially opened the exhibition on Wednesday before taking on our 2022 Festival feature artist Taylor Rodriguez in a race simulator challenge. HDT's Peter Champion described the exhibition as King of the Mountain meets King of rock 'n' roll - and announced it was his honour to bring this collection of special-built cars to Parkes. And what's been listed so far is only the beginning! Keep your eyes peeled for the 1980 Marlboro Holden Dealer Team 05 VC Commodore built by Peter Brock, sure to be a crowd favourite as the King of the Mountain shares Parkes with the King of Rock and Roll. Also included in the HDT showroom will be a VK Group A, VE Interceptor and VF Champion Series Commodore. The Holden theme continues with a Walkinshaw Commodore and a HK Bathurst Monaro included in the display. Fans of the blue oval will also be pleased with the inclusion of such cars as a Moffatt Tribute Mustang along with a 1965 Shelby Cobra and MK 1 GT40 that appeared in Matt Damon's Ford vs Ferrari movie. If European cars are more your thing, the exhibition also features a beautiful racing Porsche GT3RS, 500 hp that does 0-100 in 3.2 seconds. And Peter O'Donnell's BMW313i which has completed more laps of the famous Bathurst circuit than any other car and was last year's Bathurst 6-hour winner. As the name suggests, there will also be a collection of speedway cars including Sprint cars, modified sedans and even a 37 Ford Coupe Hot-rod Beach Racer. Parkes local John Pizzaro, Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame inductee, World and Australian Title winner will have three of his karts on display. There will be a display of racing suits worn by racing legends including Peter Brock, Allan Jones, Jim Richards and Stephen Richards along with rare racing memorabilia. Entry is free and the display is open to the public from 9 am to 5pm throughout the Elvis Festival from Wednesday to Sunday. You too can try out the simulator, with all proceeds to Ronald McDonald House Orange.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/69ba8428-6db0-4d12-9ba1-deab64f1b25c.jpg/r0_422_3127_2189_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Start your engines, you won't want to miss 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival Speedway exhibit