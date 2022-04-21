By train, by plane, the Elvii arrive for 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival

news, local-news,

They're here! By train and by plane, the Elvises, Priscillas and festival faithful are arriving in Parkes for the 2022 Elvis Festival. The Elvis Express pulled into Parkes train station on Thursday afternoon, to a platform packed with welcomers as The King's music played over the speakers. Festival organisers say the three carriages available on the train booked out in a matter of hours and those who got those hot tickets were certainly happy to be part of the party. The Rex Hound Dog Express landed at Parkes Airport Thursday afternoon, and again the passengers were presented with a black and white Speedway lei as a welcome to Parkes. Dancers from Parkes Dance Co rock 'n' rolled to Elvis's Speedway hits to entertain the guests. Festival fans have been waiting since January 2020 for this, and Parkes expects to welcome 20,000 visitors as the Festival makes a huge return to the Central West. This year's festival theme is inspired by the movie Speedway, and lovers of vintage vehicles won't want to miss the Speedway exhibition that's open for five days only this festival. This festival will launch one Elvis tribute artist to the international stage, and there are no less than 19 talented performers contesting the Parkes heat of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition. The festival program is absolutely packed, and we will see you out and about this weekend!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/0e419d63-fc0a-4beb-bfb8-5331e7e02175.JPG/r11_290_4485_2818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg