news, local-news,

Tell us a bit about yourself and McMillan Industries G'day my name is Brad McMillan and together with my wife Gabe we operate McMillan Industries - a business that specialises in Pest Management as well as Domestic and Commercial Irrigation. What pushed you into founding the company all those years back? We actually purchased Midwest Pest Management from Willy Snow - this business was already a great business and it was such a great opportunity to get at such a young age (25). Feeling pretty grateful with how things fell into place. What are the main services you offer, and what areas you do you service? Our business offers an extensive list in the management and extermination of pests including timber pests (termites) - the list is endless when you think of pests - there is a spider for every day of the week! Our watering system business focuses on the design, installation and maintenance of in-ground watering systems (pop up sprinklers). We specialise in residential all the way to large commercial systems for racecourses and ovals. I am also a certified Pest and Building Inspector, conducting pre-purchase inspections and reports for people buying their home. I service the entire part of Western NSW, including Parkes, Forbes, West Wyalong and Grenfell, and love assisting people with their pest and watering needs. What is the businesses' main achievement been over the last 10 years? Our main achievement really has been the environment we have created both for our clients with our service and knowledge but also within our team! Our team of technicians has grown, and each team member is experiencing personal growth each day expanding their knowledge of our business Both Gabe and I are extremely grateful to have such a terrific team behind us. Tell us how technology has changed, transformed or streamlined the pest and watering part of the business over the past decade Technology plays an integral part of our business right across the board from watering systems operated off your phone, thermal cameras, to iPads for client relationships. Technology is a part of our every day. Seems to be plenty of spiders and other creepy crawlies around at the moment - what are the peak times for pests in the Central West? We tend to experience a peak time between September and April, but people shouldn't be fooled - pests are around all year round. What are your future plans for the business? Our business is growing and over the next five years we are continuing to work on expanding into larger areas and servicing even FURTHER west. Each of our team are committed to expanding their knowledge as well. READ MORE BUSINESS PROFILES: - Outback Media - Giles Group - Little Blooms Arrangements It has been a tough couple of years for many Parkes and Forbes businesses...what do you think could be done to support local businesses more? I think US - small business owners can support and value each other more - use someone who is a specialist in their field and support their family as you expect someone to support yours. What do you get up to in your spare time when not working? Love playing footy even if I'm getting a bit old in the tooth! (Editor's note - watch out for Brad in the black and white for Forbes this year!) I also love coaching my son's footy team And of course having quality time skiing with my crew of four kids and Gabe plus our good pals. Is there someone you look up to in the local community? Wouldn't be right if I didn't say Gabe - she puts her hand up to assist in everything, she loves Forbes and is so motivated to seeing it grow and helping others.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/9bcfd35c-ec30-4cea-aa78-cddfea64001e.jpg/r164_401_1730_1286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg