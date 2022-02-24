news, local-news,

The NSW Government has released a grant opportunity for 'Places to Play' to provide funding for the creation of innovative and inclusive play and recreation spaces for people of all ages and abilities across NSW - and the Parkes Shire Council is looking to take full advantage. The funding opportunity provides an allocation of up to $250,000 for the construction of water parks and up to $500,000 for playgrounds and the grant is 100 per cent fully funded. Upon investigation, the council has adopted several recreation master plans, however the project team after careful consideration feel that an expansion of the Kelly Reserve open space would suit the criteria for the grant application. Kelly Reserve, which already has outdoor fitness equipment, BBQ and picnic facilties, accessiblity swing, off-leash dog park and a decent range of play equipment, provides the options for an all-inclusive play park. Anything coming from the grant will be constructed to expand on the existing active and passive activities. The grant timelines are extremely tight, with projects to be shovel ready by announcement of funds which is currently April 1, 2022. READ MORE COUNCIL STORIES: - Social activities aim to 'break the bias' on International Women's Day in Parkes - From the mayor's desk: a busy time in Parkes' calendar - Council update: East Street, fly-in and tennis court upgrades Due to these timeframes, the project team are not in a position to submit the water park for this round due to design and options analysis still underway, said director of operations, Ben Howard at February's council meeting. "Under the short notice, the best option is to apply for the full amount and go for a range of projects instead of just one," he said. "These grants would mean we could cater from a toddler to an elderly person being able to use and operate at the park." The grant proposal from the council would see the following aspects included in the submission: With the expansion of Kelly Reserve, and letting of the Driver Reviver building, these upgrades would see this playground develop into a premier park within the region and deliver on its undoubted potential. Cr Glenn Wilson made the comment at the meeting, and it's certainly something that has been brought up before, that many Parkes families don't in fact use the town's parks. "I've been told by a number of people that a lot of resident in Parkes are going to Forbes for their parks...so I think this is an excellent opportunity to jump in and get better equipment, and have a bigger range," he said. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Snapchat launches 'fun, interactive' Wiradjuri language AR lens - Creiths remember 'special relationship with the community' ahead of Furniture One closure - Parkes woman charged with alleged $73k fraud Mayor Ken Keith OAM assured his fellow councillors, and residents, that a water park - something flagged as a high priority in the Kelly Reserve master plan - is still something the shire are looking to install despite not being able to go for it in this round of grants. "There is a second round of this grant, so hopefully by then we will have enough time to get in a submission for a water park when our planning will be advanced enough," said Cr Keith. Mr Howard echoed those sentiments, and said a splash park was still very much part of the game plan, especially given CMOC-Northparkes Mine had already provided funding for it. "The master plan still shows all of those facets...there is a Round 2, so the project team thought we'd still use the money from Northparkes for the splash park design and detail and then have it ready for Round 2," he said. "We still don't know what the splash park will look like, whether it is a natural play space or yellow tipping buckets...but there is a working group and a consultation plan is about to go out to the community. "It obviously come back as a high priority project through the Your Say program," said Mr Howard. Kelly Reserve is already a great facility - imagine how amazing it would be with even more upgrades! Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/490c0916-46ad-408c-96fd-c9107a286687.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg