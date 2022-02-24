news, local-news,

A 38-year-old Parkes woman has been charged with allegedly obtaining more than $73,000 in fraudulent payments. Central West Police District officers, who began investigating reports of alleged fraudulent claims in October 2021, will allege the woman claimed the payments from NSW Government disaster relief schemes. Following investigations, about 9.30am on Tuesday February 22, police executed a search warrant at a home on Wentworth Street, Parkes. During the search police say they located and seized, electronic devices, documentation, ammunition and unauthorised restricted medication. A 38-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Parkes Police Station and charged with 56 counts of fraud, two counts of possess prescribed restricted substance and with possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority. She was granted conditional bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

