Perfect weather, amazing music and a picnic in front of the beautifully designed Cooke Park Pavilion - what more could a Parkes resident want?! Scores of people enjoyed the afternoon and evening of free live entertainment, food and fun! First cab off the rank was the dancers from Parkes School of Dance followed by four young Indigenous brothers (Tyrece, Keanau, Ashton and Abel Robinson Towney) who had a brilliant didgeridoo performance. Talented and popular local artists, Amitie and Gracey Jones then wowed the crowds with their vast range of vocals before the headline act - PLUMP - got the crowd on their feet.

