A man has died and several people are injured after a two-vehicle crash near Tomingley today. At about 4.20pm today, Sunday February 6, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, Tomingley, about 50km south of Dubbo, following reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police have been told a blue hatchback driven by a 24-year-old female learner licence holder, being supervised by a 28-year-old man with two other passengers, a 27-year-old woman and an 11-month-old baby girl - were involved in a head-on crash with a light brown 4WD driven by a 67-year-old man with a 64-year-old female passenger. The 67-year-old man died at the scene. The 64-year-old woman was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious, but stable, condition. The driver of the hatchback, and the 27-year-old passenger, were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Dubbo Base Hospital with minor injuries. The 28-year-old man and the baby were flown to Westmead Children's Hospital as a precaution. Both the driver and supervising driver of the hatchback will undergo mandatory testing. Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District have secured a crime scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit to examine the scene and investigate the circumstances of the crash. As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police immediately.

Horror ending after crash north of Peak Hill