Funds firm up plans for Pioneer Oval grandstand and more

Thanks to a generous grant of $50,000 from the NSW Government, a comprehensive business case has been developed to support the future transformation of Pioneer Oval.
The business case investigates multiple enhancement options for Pioneer Oval as outlined in the precinct's master plans.
It specifically highlights a preferred development strategy aimed at rejuvenating the ageing infrastructure of the grandstand, canteen, and change rooms.
The business case involved stakeholder consultations to help develop a concept plan for the replacement of the grandstands at Jock Colley Field.
Detailed plans and specifications have also been prepared to facilitate construction procurement when funding for the proposed upgrades becomes available.
Mayor of Parkes Shire, Neil Westcott, emphasised the benefits of this initiative.
"The Parkes sporting community is diverse and fields such as Pioneer Oval encourage the sporting community to come together and participate actively in sports," Mayor Westcott said.
"The proposed upgrades will not only significantly enhance the infrastructure and facilities at Pioneer Oval, but they will better support the sporting community of Parkes, and foster a stronger sense of health, well-being and community engagement."
Pioneer Oval serves as the home ground for the Parkes Spacemen Junior and Senior Rugby League Football clubs and hosts a range of local and regional school events.
"The plans for the grandstand and amenities looked amazing and were well worth the investment to the community of Parkes and its surrounding areas," President of Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League, Andrew Thomas, said.
"The design will bring this sporting precinct into the 21st century."
It is also adaptable for other sports like soccer.
Situated within a major multi-purpose sporting precinct, which includes Spicer Oval and Caravan Park to the south, and Northparkes Oval to the north, Pioneer Oval plays a pivotal role in the local sports community.
