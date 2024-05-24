Yearly magical performance at Parkes Library

It is a Parkes Library tradition to bring to life the annual National Simultaneous Storytime chosen book and their 2024 performance did not disappoint.
More than 2.3 million people read Bowerbird Blues this year at 12pm on Wednesday, May 22 and Parkes was part of it!
Author and illustrator, Aura Parker, said Bowerbird Blues is a book about longing, searching and love.
"My bowerbird falls in love with the colour of the sea and the sparkling blue of the sky, but nothing seems to satisfy," Miss Parker said.
"I wrote Bowerbird Blues for lots of reasons, most of all, to try and capture a feeling, of longing for connection, for a craving which turns out to be for someone, instead of something. I wrote it for the joy of making, building, crafting, and finding out what you care for, or what matters most of all.
"I wrote it as a celebration of colour. I wrote it for a love of nature, and passion for our fragile environment, as an abundance of plastic pollution is clearly on display."
Jenny Short read Bowerbird Blues as Rachel Westcott brought the blue loving Bowerbird to life, collecting all things blue in the room including Cr Marg Applebee's hat.
There were approximately 40 children in attendance and one lucky attendee, Billy, was the lucky door prize winner, winning blue!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.