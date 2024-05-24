Supporting young athletes

Evolution Mining - Northparkes Operations and Parkes Shire Council are pleased to announce the successful applicants from the latest round of the Sports Grants Funding Program, which included the new Rising Star grants program. In this round a total of $31,102.36 was distributed to six sporting groups and $5,000 to five rising stars!
Northparkes Communication and Engagement Superintendent, Brooke Plunkett, expressed pride in the new program. "We realised the need for the Rising Star Grant Program and are thrilled to support our first round of rising stars. We are excited to be able to assist local athletes by easing some of the financial aspects of their sporting commitments with these funds," she said.
Mayor of Parkes Shire, Cr Neil Westcott, was pleased to see the new Rising Star program well supported. "What a wonderful opportunity the Rising Star grants provide to our emerging sports stars who can be hampered by the high cost of travelling to higher level training sessions and sporting events," Mayor Westcott said.
The first group of Rising Stars included Ryker Moore (Athletics), Toby Morgan (Athletics, Soccer and Swimming), Aaryab Gautam (Football), Mason Wild (Motorcycle Racing-Dirt Track) and Henry Kross (Squash). Each Rising Star was allocated $1,000.
In the Sports Grants round, Parkes PCYC was allocated $4,209 towards their project to purchase specialised equipment for a Parkour-style program targeted at young boys. Parkes and District Kennel Club Inc received $5,000 for the purchase of an electric ride-on mower for regular maintenance of the club grounds. Parkes Jockey Club received $4,428 for the purchase industrial gazebos to better accommodate the growing number of patrons/community groups utilising our facility.
Parkes Tennis Club received $5,572.36 for the purchase of on-court bench seating for both casual court hire and competition/tournament players to put their gear or to rest between games. Parkes and District Amateur Soccer Association received $2,393 for the purchase of two sets of portable UPVC goalposts with nets and new compliant corner flags for 6 fields. Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League received $9,500 for the purchase the latest training equipment including training pads, mats and shields.
PCYC NSW Parkes received $4,209 for the purchase of specialised gymnastics equipment to enhance the current gymnastics program with the introduction of a new freestyle gymnastics program. Funding will also support the memberships for socio-economically disadvantaged children.
The next round opens on September 1, 2024. Application forms will be available from Parkes Shire Council's website.
