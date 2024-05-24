Parkes Champion-Post
Supporting young athletes

May 24 2024 - 3:01pm
Kim Sherrett, Joel Cowling, Chloe Allen (Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations) Lyn Madden and Denise Gersbach, Alex Prout, Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott and Curtis Arndell. Image supplied.
Evolution Mining - Northparkes Operations and Parkes Shire Council are pleased to announce the successful applicants from the latest round of the Sports Grants Funding Program, which included the new Rising Star grants program. In this round a total of $31,102.36 was distributed to six sporting groups and $5,000 to five rising stars!

Local News

