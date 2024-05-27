Courage, service honoured at Central West Police District Awards

The region's police have been recognised for bravery, diligence and service at the annual Central West Police District Awards in Parkes.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley and NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb were in Parkes for the occasion, to congratulate award recipients.
"It's such an honour to be here today to celebrate the incredible achievements of so many people who are in the room," Minister Catley said.
"Today is the day to recognise and thank you all for your outstanding contribution to the NSW Police Force.
"It is both a great honour and a real reminder of the important work you do day in and day out within the community.
"I know that today's recipients bring a wealth of experience, professionalism and firstly dedication to what you do. Everybody receiving an award today is a credit to their heart, their community and a credit to the NSW Police Force."
Ms Catley presented the following awards:
The following awards were presented by Commissioner Karen Webb:
The following awards were presented by Assistant Commissioner Rob Smith:
The following awards were presented by Superintendent Brendan Gorman:
Superintendent Brendan Gorman addressed the audience thanking officers for their commitment to our community.
"Each award recipient here today has contributed to the fabric of our society making it stronger and more resilient, your actions inspire us all for that we thank you," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.