Parkes soccer events approaching fast

We will be holding our annual Muster Day on Saturday, May 4 at Harrison Park for all players participating in our Junior Non-Competitive teams.
The Muster Day will include the organisation of coaches and managers for teams will occur, collection of playing kits, along with a ball for each player, purchasing Parkes socks and purchase from the Canteen.
The following times have been allocated for each non-competitive age group at our Muster Day on Saturday, May 4. Please arrive 10 minutes before your allocated time:
Two Coaching Courses will be facilitated by FNSW Regional Development Officer for Western NSW Ricky Guihot at Harrison Park. Registration links can be found on the Parkes Soccer Facebook page.
Foundation Of Football
Aimed at volunteer parents and coaches working with beginner players to competent level players of varying age groups.
Note: The Foundation Of Football is a perquisite to the C Diploma from 2024 and replaces the Skill Training Certificate, Game Training Certificate and Senior Certificate.
Mini-Roo's Certificate
Aimed at volunteer parents and coaches working with novice players or players aged approximately up to ten (10) years old.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.