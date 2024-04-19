Cultural grants are now open for Parkes Shire

Local groups and organisations are encouraged to enhance their musical, cultural, and artistic endeavours by applying for a Parkes Shire Council Cultural Grant.
The grant program aims to support community development and enrich cultural life in the Parkes Shire.
In discussing the importance of community development, Cr Bill Jayet highlighted the value of the program.
"These grants nurture local skills, talents, and abilities while enhancing our cultural facilities and infrastructure," Cr Jayet said.
"They also foster creative and innovative activities throughout our shire."
"The grant funding can be used to develop new projects, enhance existing ones, acquire equipment, or undertake minor capital works," Cr Jayet added.
In 2023, four projects received a total of $10,000 in funding:
Deb Jones from Parkes Community Arts expressed the impact of the "Who Is Parkes?" project.
"Who Is Parkes? has been a shire-wide project with fantastic engagement from the community. We've had people contributing photos for the exhibition and over 900 people came to the show in the Coventry Room," Ms Jones said.
"We now have 11 large scale banners of photographs from the exhibition on display in Parkes, Bogan Gate, Peak Hill, Trundle and Tullamore," she added.
"People are so excited to see these large photos and we are getting really great feedback on how the photos brighten up the town and celebrate our history and shire. It's fun to see local, everyday people celebrated on a large scale."
"The banners now make up a photography trail and there is a flyer showing people where they can see each of the photos. You can pick one up at the Visitor Information Centre or the Parkes Shire Library and go for a drive to see them all!," she said.
Cultural Grants application forms are available on Council's website, www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding/Councils-Grants-Programs or hard copy versions can be requested from your local library.
Applications close 5pm Friday, May 31, 2024 and applicants must request a grant of at least $2,000, with the total funding pool at $10,000.
For Cultural Grants information, contact Kerryn Jones on 6861 2309. For application support, email grants@parkes.nsw.gov.au.
