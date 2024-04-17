Matters of state with Phil Donato: AED training and vaping inquiry on agenda

WIGGLE ON DOWN FOR AED TRAINING
Thanks to years of government grants and philanthropic support, along with increasing consideration for access to first aid, Automated External Defibrillators, more commonly known and referred to as AEDs or defibrillators, have increased in prevalence and accessibility.
These devices can dramatically increase chances of survival for those who suffer a cardiac arrest, if responders have quick access to these potentially lifesaving devices.
It's fantastic that AEDs are popping up on the walls of workplaces, schools, and many other public spaces where the community gathers.
However, there aren't too many AEDs which are accessible around the clock - which is why I installed one on the front wall of my office at 194a Lords Place - to be accessible to the public 24/7.
Having access to AEDs is one thing, but as responders - knowing how to properly use one when the pressure is on is something we should prepare for.
Many people have current first aid training, and I encourage this, however not everyone is.
Whilst AEDs are relatively easy to use and provide instructions, it's better practice to be familiar with the device and how to use it in the event we need to one day - because someone's life will depend on it!
Together with Greg Page, foundation member of The Wiggles and now CEO of Heart of the Nation, I will be hosting a free AED training event at the Orange Ex-Services Club's Greenhouse Function Room on Friday, May 3, commencing at 10am sharp.
Refreshments will be provided.
Bookings are essential for this event, so please contact my office on 02 6362 5199 or email orange@parliament.nsw.gov.au
VAPING INQUIRY
Over the past two weeks I have joined online from Orange with my fellow members of the NSW Parliament's Law and Safety Committee members in hosting public hearings into vaping and E-cigarette regulation and compliance in NSW.
This inquiry is an important one, delving into the important social, health and legislative implications.
The Committee spoke with witnesses about the prevalence of vapes among children and young people and the effectiveness of prevention programs and services.
It is also considering how NSW can work with the Federal Government to implement vaping reforms.
HOMELESSNESS IN REGIONAL NSW
Last week I joined my parliamentary colleague The Hon. Minister Rose Jackson MLC in meeting with Anne-Marie Mioche, Kate Gibson, Dorothée Crawley from CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes, and Rebecca Pinkstone from Homes NSW.
We discussed homelessness and the unique challenges of addressing homelessness in regional NSW.
It was an enlightening discussion, and helpful in attaining continued government support moving forward.
COUNTRY MAYORS FOCUS ON HOUSING
It was an honour to address the Country Mayors of NSW conference at Forbes last week.
I raised at the gathering of regional community leaders a number of issues affecting broader regional NSW, such as health, law and order, disaster recovery and resilience, however I weighed-in on the theme of this year's conference - housing.
The housing shortage is a challenge for every tier of government to facilitate timely supply and meet people's real-world needs.
There are workforce challenges, and I believe more needs to be done to encourage and incentivise school-leavers into trades.
I'll continue to raise these issues with the NSW Government.
LIVESTOCK FARMERS, HAVE YOUR SAY ON VIRTUAL FENCING
As most of you already know, this year I've been progressing my bid to reform NSW legislation so that livestock farmers in NSW can use virtual fencing - bringing farming into the 21st century and help our livestock farmers remain competitive.
Following the introduction of my virtual fencing bill, the NSW Parliamentary Committee on Investment, Industry, and Regional Development have been tasked with chairing an inquiry into this innovative high tech livestock farming tool.
If you're involved in the livestock sector and wish to support this technology being legally accessible here in NSW, I would urge you to make a submission to this inquiry, which closes at 11:59pm on Friday, May 17, 2024.
To have your say, visit the following link: https://loom.ly/Q1-o540
