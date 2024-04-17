Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Matters of state with Phil Donato: AED training and vaping inquiry on agenda

By Phil Donato
April 17 2024 - 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Donato MP, together with former Wiggle Greg Page, will be hosting a free AED training event at Orange Ex-Services Club on the morning of Friday, May 3. Image supplied
Phil Donato MP, together with former Wiggle Greg Page, will be hosting a free AED training event at Orange Ex-Services Club on the morning of Friday, May 3. Image supplied

WIGGLE ON DOWN FOR AED TRAINING

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.