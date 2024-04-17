Forbes Diggers harness racing club to mark Anzac Day in Parkes

Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club is to continue the time-honoured tradition of its memorial Anzac Day meeting, but this year it will be at the Parkes track.
The Parkes Club will host Forbes' two meetings this year as repairs and upgrades continue at the Forbes track and showground following the 2022 flooding.
It's a special occasion, and the Parkes community is urged to come along and mark the day with the two clubs.
It was local returned servicemen who formed the club to raise money to help build the RSL Memorial Club.
"That's the whole tradition and that's why we want to keep racing - we'll definitely be back racing next year," Mr Crosby said.
"That's what's driving the club more than anything, that we have to keep that tradition up for those diggers that did form the club and get it going 70 years ago."
On Anzac Day, Forbes hosts memorial races honouring local harness racing identities Pud Woods, Neville Pellow, Rosemary and Robert Lee, and former RSL Sub Branch president Les Findlay.
The day's feature race is the Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Diggers Cup.
Anzac commemorations are held in the lead-up to that feature race, although race times were yet to be finalised at time of preparing for press.
Forbes Town and District Band will conduct the Anzac service with Forbes RSL Sub Branch president Bryan Jones.
"We're keeping the Anzac Day traditions, we appreciate Bryan and the Town Band coming over," Mr Crosby said - calling on the community to do the same.
"Commemorate the day and service: the service is always very moving.
"Horses played such a big part in World War I especially that on that day having the horses there, standing at the service, is very special."
When it comes to the on-track action Crosby is hopeful that we'll see some local horses line up for the day, particularly with the lure of the local race restricted to horses within 140km of Forbes.
Racing at the Parkes Showground Paceway, gates open midday with first race approximately 1pm.
Canteen and bar available on course, with a free jumping castle for the children.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.