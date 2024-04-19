Anzac Day in Parkes

Australia has a long and proud history of military service, full of courage, heroism, and stoicism in the face of adversity. We honour our service members who have continued to protect. From that fateful day, landing on the beaches of Gallipoli to modern day conflicts, our servicemen and women have made unimaginable sacrifices for our country. In all theatres of conflicts over 100,000 Australians have died and 1.5million Australian Servicemen and women have returned home safely. This Anzac Day, please join us in remembering all those who have served, from our early diggers who stormed foreign shores to current service members who continue to defend our country from ever-evolving threats.