Anzac Day in Parkes

On Anzac Day, we come together to pause for and honour every member of the Australian Defence Force. From foreign shores to our sovereign waters, Australians have served and sacrificed to protect our freedoms across the globe.
Australia has a long and proud history of military service, full of courage, heroism, and stoicism in the face of adversity. We honour our service members who have continued to protect. From that fateful day, landing on the beaches of Gallipoli to modern day conflicts, our servicemen and women have made unimaginable sacrifices for our country. In all theatres of conflicts over 100,000 Australians have died and 1.5million Australian Servicemen and women have returned home safely. This Anzac Day, please join us in remembering all those who have served, from our early diggers who stormed foreign shores to current service members who continue to defend our country from ever-evolving threats.
We commemorate our veterans across Australia and come together, at traditional services and privately. To our Veterans and their families, we stand together again. We honour the service and recognise the sacrifices you have made. We stand to thank you for our freedom.
2024 Parkes Anzac Day commemorations will commence at 5.30am with the traditional Dawn Service at Memorial Hill. The Parkes RSL Sub-Branch has taken a brave and major decision in that this year's Dawn Service will be conducted by students from Parkes High School. According to the Sub-Branches executive member and secretary Paul Thomas it was a decision that many thought had to be made as like a lot of other Sub-Branches, finding people capable of conducting such a ceremony has become extremely difficult due to their ageing membership.
Parkes High School, Transition Advisor, Justine Morrisey stated that the school was extremely proud to assist the Parkes RSL Sub-Branch in the conduct of the highly popular Dawn Service Ceremony that will see Thomas Burkitt and Kelsey Mann as the events Master of Ceremonies. Ms Morrisey also stated that this years' service will be the first of an initial two-year term that eventually will be shared amongst the senior schools who support the Parkes RSL Sub-Branch, Parkes Christian School and Red Bend Catholic College.
Following the Dawn Service we then enjoy the hospitality of the Parkes Services and Citizens Club with breakfast, which will be followed by Church Services at both the Anglican and Catholic churches at 7.30am.
The Anzac Day March commences at 8.30am from the front of the Parkes Services and Citizens Club where it also concludes after a march along Welcome Street, right into Clarinda Street then right into Short Street to the Cenotaph opposite the Parkes Services and Citizens Club.
The Parkes Shire Council hosts the annual Commemoration of Anzac Day in Cooke Park commencing at 9am. The highlight being the address by Special Guest, Warrant Officer Class Two Benjamin Michalk. Throughout his career, Warrant Officer Class Two Michalk has held various postings, served in Afghanistan as part of the 1st Reconstruction Task Force, and been involved in multiple humanity assist efforts across Australia. Parkes High School Captains Kelsey Mann and Thomas Burkitt as well as Ben Woolstencroft and Beth Deland from Parkes Public School will deliver speeches on the subject "What Anzac Day means to them". There is also the laying of wreaths by members and ex members of the Military, as well as prominent local dignitaries.
Following the Commemoration Service members of the Parkes RSL Sub-Branch adjourn to the Parkes Cemetery for the laying of wreaths at the War Graves Section at about 10.45am.
The Parkes Services and Citizens Club and the Parkes RSL Sub-Branch will host the annual Anzac Day luncheon which commences at 12pm. It is hoped that as many Ex-Service personnel and their partners can attend and enjoy the delightful three course luncheon and also enjoy the special and highly entertaining speech by our special guest speaker.
The drawing of the Parkes RSL Auxiliaries Anzac Day Raffle will take place and will see a lucky person win $500 worth of Ampol Fuel as the major prize whilst two additional draws will see prizes of $250 and $150 worth of fuel.
Concluding the day's ceremonies are the Sounding of Retreat at 5pm at the Cenotaph in Cooke Park and at 6pm the Ode will be played at the Parkes Services and Citizens Club.
In Peak Hill, the Dawn Service will commence the day's proceedings at 6.30am at the AIF Memorial Gates, followed by breakfast at the Peak Hill Ex Services and Citizens Club.
At 10.30am the annual March which commences at the corner of Caswell and Bogan Streets with school students and local organisations and groups before the Veterans and members of the Peak Hill RSL Sub-Branch join the March at the corner of Dugga and Caswell Streets. The march then proceeds to the AIF Memorial Gates.
Following the March the Commemoration of Anzac Day will follow with all schoolchildren seated on the grassed area of the School of Arts inside the Memorial Gates for the 10:45am ceremony. The local Co-Ordinator of the Peak Hill Chapter of the RSL will be joined by students representing both Peak Hill Central School and St Patricks Primary School in welcoming official guests.
BY PAUL THOMAS, PARKES RSL SUB BRANCH
Bogan Gate: The Bogan Gate community will gather at 6am on Anzac Day around the War Memorial in Hutton Street for the dawn service followed by breakfast in the Memorial Hall.
Trundle: The Anzac Day march will commence at 10:10am at Trundle Central School. At 10:30am the commemorative service will begin at the Trundle Memorial Hall with guest speaker Captain Mark Tuddenham from the Royal Australian Navy.
Tullamore: The Tullamore dawn service will begin at 6am with the service beginning at 10:45am, both will take place at Tullamore Memorial Park.
