The sun'll come out, when Parkes M and D's Annie opens April 20

Parkes M and D is bringing a much-loved favourite back to the local stage and audiences can't wait, based on the way tickets are selling!
Director Lyn Townsend says the show is something special, with incredible local talent to shine in the Little Theatre once again.
Lexi Herden is Annie, and exceptional in the role.
"Basically she just leads everyone on that journey," Lyn said of the 14-year-old she describes as "an absolute star of the future".
The stellar cast also boasts Andrew Francis (Warbucks), Ruth Barnes (Hannigan), Hannah Farrant Jayet (Grace), Aaron Kingham (Rooster) and Kimberley Ryan (Lily), ably backed by a hugely talented ensemble, band, and dedicated crew to amaze and delight audiences.
Music direction is by our Mayor, Neil Westcott, featuring the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.
Lyn directed Annie at Parkes M and D in 2006 but it's certainly not too soon to bring this favourite back.
"It's a perennial favourite, it really is," Lyn said this week - and it seemed just the thing to reawaken our love for live entertainment after COVID quietened things down.
"What better show to do to bring people back to the theatre than Annie?" Lyn said.
"It covers all ages, all genres, kids, adults, everyone.
"We've been extremely lucky we have the most amazing cast - I seem to say that every musical I do but this one is particularly strong."
Lyn was wowed by Lexi in school productions - and of course she soloed with the orchestra at Overture - so she was thrilled when she attended audition workshops.
"All our leads are fantastic, I've been absolutely blessed with who we've got," Lyn said.
"The show itself is shaping up fantastic.
"We've got a great band, got a great crew, the set is looking amazing: we're well and truly on track for opening next weekend."
The interest from potential performers was immense with something like 76 children turning out for audition workshops.
The new format was designed to give the young performers a great day out and theatre experience, without the pressure of feeling like an audition.
The turn-out was "massive" and the show could take about 20, selecting ages eight and up for the busy schedule of rehearsals and performances ahead.
It was one of the reasons it was so important to Lyn to run the auditions as drama workshops with the chance for all participants to act, dance and sing with games and more.
"That was really important to me," Lyn said, who hopes she'll see many of them back in the future.
Now, to those all-important tickets!
Annie is on April 20 through to May 11. They are selling like hotcakes with only a handful left for Sunday matinees.
Online at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/ or at the Box Office on Sunday between 10.30am and midday.
