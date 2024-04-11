Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The sun'll come out, when Parkes M and D's Annie opens April 20

April 11 2024 - 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sun'll come out, when Parkes M and D's Annie opens April 20
The sun'll come out, when Parkes M and D's Annie opens April 20

Parkes M and D is bringing a much-loved favourite back to the local stage and audiences can't wait, based on the way tickets are selling!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.