What's on in and around Parkes

PARKES PARK RUN
Every Saturday morning
Head up to the Northparkes Oval and take part in the park run. It is a great way to start your morning and your weekend with up to 100 participants each week!
SUPPORT GROUP
Friday, April 5
The Adult survivors of Child Abuse Cowra support group meets on the first Friday of every month from 12:30 to 1:30 and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via recover.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale the facilitator on 0458698460.
WASTE 2 ART WORKSHOP
Saturday, April 6
10am in the Makerspace join other creative thinkers for the Waste 2 Art launch. Hear all about Packaging by Bill Tink from NetWaste and be guided by Helen Standen and Deb Jones in a community art workshop where you will be able to turn Waste 2 Art. Call 6861 2309 for bookings.
FLY'N FOR FUN
Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14
Fly'n for Fun is back in Parkes! Come and enjoy a fun family filled weekend where the thrill of flying meets the joy of community. There will be an aerobatic display, static displays, seminars, trial introductory flights, exhibitions and more!
ADAVALE HALL MURAL OPEN DAY
Sunday, April 14
Come out to Adavale lane for a Sunday drive. Discover Adavale Lane's wonderful facilities and sit and stare in amazement at the magificent mural hand painted by local artists. From 10am - 4pm enjoy morning and afternoon tea from $5. There is a colouring in competition for the kids as well as games and a jumping castle.
MAKERSPACE ACTIVITIES
School holidays
Monday, 15. LEGO Games, timed, themed and fun! 10am - 11.30am, for Kindy - Year 6, $2. Bookings essential via the library. Wednesday, 17. Waste Warriors, design and build a Waste Warrior using packaging. 10am - noon, for Year 5 - Year 12, $2. Bookings essential via the library. Sunday, 24. Hanging Out, create a mobile using recycled materials such as packaging 10am - noon, for Kindy - Year 6, $2. Bookings essential via the library.
PEAK HILL LIBRARY
Tuesdays during the school holidays
From 10:30am-12:30pm for school-age children from kindy to year 6 visit the library for a morning of makerspace magic. Bookings are essential as places are limited. Call the library on 68612309 or visit the library and book in person.
BALLOON GLOW
Saturday, April 27
Visit Canowindra from 3-10pm as balloons light up the sky, a magical experience where you'll see hot air balloons lighting up their burners synced to all new music under the beautiful evening skies in the Central West. Night markets complete with Food and Wine Stalls, Live Music and Entertainment also on offer. Tickets at 123tix.
