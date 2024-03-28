Top week of bowling

The Minor Singles was played on Saturday between Wilbur Harris and Mick Simpson. Wilbur started off well leading 5 to 1, Mick fought back to take the lead 8 to 7. Wilbur then had a short dream run to lead 15 to 9. Mick is a bowler who never gives up and played well to be down only one shot 14 to 15. On the other hand, Wilbur is a player if you let get in front he will put the foot down, which he did for the next seven ends to lead 22 to 16. Never die Mick fought back to be only down 1 shot 22 to 23. Wilbur put the game to bed in the next two ends, winning 25 to 22. Great game. Thank you, Marker Tony Riordan. This game was sponsored by Andrew Reynolds who made the presentations.