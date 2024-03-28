Top week of bowling

Hello Bowlers
14 players turned out for Social Bowls on Wednesday, March 20. Winners were Mick Dunn and Danielle Thompson winning 17+25. Runners Up were Mike Valentine and John Corcoran winning 15+19. Marble 1 came out and the Margins were 9, 19 and 25. The Jackpot this week is $120.00.
Parkes Masters Games
The weekend saw the inaugural running of Lawn Bowls in the Parkes Masters Games. With 10 rounds of Bowls over the two days it was not only about Bowls but endurance.
The Overall Individual Gold Medal Winner was Shane Hodge with 7 wins +33. The Silver Medal went to Mike Phillips with 7 wins +29 and the Bronze Medal went to Lea Tanks with 7 wins +25.
The Round winners were.
Round 1 Geoff Leonard and Steve Clegg 3+34.
Round 2 Marja Iffland and Colin Miller 3+12.
Round 3 Lea Tanks and Peter Job 2+12.
Round 4 Paul Lewin, Shane Hodge and Mick Furney with a win +9.
We would like to thank the Parkes Shire Council and the Parkes Masters Ames Committee for their support, in particular Councillor Louise O'Leary for her tireless efforts. We would like to thank all the wonderful sponsors for the event, in no particular order, Parkes Shire Council, Northparkes Mines, Telescope Tyres, Parkes Services Club, Worklocker Parkes and 1300 BUGMAN Pty Ltd.
We would also like to thank all of the people that played in the event, your efforts were amazing especially with the trying weather conditions on Saturday.
Club Championships
Only one game in the Club Fours this week. Marty Fitzpatrick, Peter White, Mick Furney and Col Boehm played Dawn Parker, Ashley Baker, Pauline Currey and Nev Kirwan. It was 3 all after 3 ends. Team Kirwan hit the ground running and lead 10-3 after 7 ends. Team Boehm string a few singles together and it's 10-6. Team Kirwan a 4 and it's 14-6 after 11 ends. A single to Team Boehm and a 2 and a single to Team Kirwan and they now lead 17-7 after 14 ends. Team Boehm pick up a 5. Team Kirwan pick up 5 over the next 3 ends and lead 22-12 after 18. Team Boehm a single and a 2 but Team Kirwan win the game 22-15.
NSW State Championships
Last week we had Aaron Thorne and Geoff Leonard represent our club in the Reserve Pairs at the NSW State Championships in Dubbo. Unfortunately the boys weren't able to get a win although all 3 games were very low scoring and the boys will only get better for the experience.
This week we have Wally Grant, Peter White, Paul Kirwan and Jake Brown representing the club in the Reserve Fours. We wish them all the very best.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday, March 27 at 1pm. Social Bowls on Saturday 30th March at 1pm. Names in half an hour prior to start times and as always everyone is welcome to come have a roll with loan bowls available at the club.
The Club will be Closed Good Friday, March 29, Open from 12pm Easter Saturday, March 30 and Closed Sunday, March 31.
We would like to wish all of our Members and Guests a very safe and Happy Easter!
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
By Paul Lewin
Hi all, last Thursday Mark Dwyer and Brian Townsend competed in the State Senior Pairs Championships at Dubbo. The games were on the new synthetic greens which were lighting fast. First game the boys were defeated by Cabramatta 18 to 14. Second game they had a 17 all draw with Harbord and the third game they went down 15 to 12. Playing against the best teams in the state Mark and Brian did themselves and our club proud. Well done boys.
The Minor Singles was played on Saturday between Wilbur Harris and Mick Simpson. Wilbur started off well leading 5 to 1, Mick fought back to take the lead 8 to 7. Wilbur then had a short dream run to lead 15 to 9. Mick is a bowler who never gives up and played well to be down only one shot 14 to 15. On the other hand, Wilbur is a player if you let get in front he will put the foot down, which he did for the next seven ends to lead 22 to 16. Never die Mick fought back to be only down 1 shot 22 to 23. Wilbur put the game to bed in the next two ends, winning 25 to 22. Great game. Thank you, Marker Tony Riordan. This game was sponsored by Andrew Reynolds who made the presentations.
Social bowls on Thursday saw some twenty bowlers hit the greens. Rink 2, Arthur Corbett and Ian Simpson took on Mal Porter and John Corcoran. Mal and John were only headed once in this game and came home winners 25 to 15. Rink 3, Mike Valentine and John Wright played Ray Jones and Eddie McPhee. Mike and John won this game 20 to 15.
Good to see traveler Eddie back. Rink 4, Geoff Smith, John Ward challenged John Carr and Martie Tighe. Geoff and John controlled the game from start to finish, winning 23 to 17. Rink 5, Ron Hornery and Col Hayward meet George Bradley and Rob Tinker. Ron and Col controlled the game from start to finish, winning 23 to 11. Good to see George bowling again. John Niddrie and Col Mudie played Col Woods and Rob Irving. The game was close from start to finish ending in a 17 all draw.
Twenty bowlers turned out on Saturday despite an early shower in the morning. Rink 2, Ethan Lacey, Bob Freeman and Bruce Orr faced Noel Johnstone, Rob Lacey and Steve Turner. In this game the Orr team held the lead for only two ends with the Turner team winning 24 to 12. Rink 4, some of the Grade 3 Pennants players had a practice game.
Guy Ellery, Gary McPhee, Dave Reilly and Mark Fitzalan played against Geoff Smith, Jo Simpson, John Wright and Mark Dwyer. The Fitzalan team broke away early leading 9 to 2. The Dwyer team fought back to level the scores 14 all but the Fitzalan team kept the pressure on to win 21 to 17. Rink 5, Rod Ford and Mike Valentine had a solid win over Ray Jones and Col Mudie winning 22 to 13. Rink 6, John Ward and Rob Irving had a win over John Carr and Ian Simpson.
Happy Easter to all and travel safe.
By Col Miller.
A beautiful day to be out and about on the green or the links or the water. Col brushed and rolled the main deck to perfection, thank you captain!
The first crew to set sail consisted of Kay and Robyn, hoping to use the breeze to their advantage against Carol and Merilyn. They had drawn clear of their rivals at the halfway marker, but hit the doldrums soon after, enabling Team Rodgers to sail on by at a rate of knots to win, 12 - 10.
Jan McPhee and Kim Evans still had their sea legs from the State Playoffs in Dubbo last week, where they represented our club with distinction! Ahoy there, girls, we salute you! You look swell in your new shirts!
With a fresh crew, Kim, with Betsy and Liz, tightened their life jackets, preparing for a rocky voyage alongside Marja, Jan and Cherie. Points ebbed and flowed from the start till the ninth buoy, when Team Frame unfurled their spinnaker and enjoyed plain sailing to the finish line, winning by a margin of 17 - 9.
The final race on this regatta day was between pairs' crews, Di and Lea against Gwenda and Lynn. Team Orr was cruising along nicely with a fair wind behind them. Lynn's mate, Gwenda, decided to call it a day and disappeared below deck, leaving Lynn at the helm! Di and Lea began to wallow, becalmed, with half the race still to go! Lynn revelled in taking the con, caught her rivals and raced away to win 19 - 14.
Lifelines of dollars were thrown to Lea, Gwenda, Carol and Merilyn in the 100's club, to tide them over till their next cruise!
Get well ahoys went out to Fran, Valmai, Laurie and Chris' daughter, Alison. Chin up, mateys!
Our Hawaiian-themed Gala Day is approaching fast - Tuesday April 16, and is $25 inclusive, names on the sheet please!
To play social bowls on Tuesday, April 2, call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30 am. All visitors and interested ladies welcome!
Happy Easter everyone and be safe on the roads if you're travelling away!
Lea Orr
