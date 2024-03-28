Parkes juniors in Lisa Fiaola-winning Western Rams team

Western Rams have triumphed in the Lisa Fiaola Cup grand final - and two local talents featured in the successful campaign.
Parkes Marist Juniors Grace McGregor and Grace Milne debuted with the Rams this season, their team crowned best in Country NSW with a solid 22-8 victory over Northern Tigers at Woy Woy Oval.
While the teams went set for set in the opening minutes of the game, the Katilyn Mason-coached side looked dangerous and lock Grace MacGregor crossed the line 11 minutes in.
"It was good to start off the scoreboard with first points, it was really exciting," McGregor said, back at training with their home club in Parkes.
"Going away away as a team in the few weeks before that built our confidence up to go into the grand final strong - and come out with the win."
Rams had a 10-nil lead until right before half-time, when Tigers found the line and brought it to 10-4, but Western began the second half just as well as they'd started the first.
A try to prop Alana O'Loughlin was converted to extend the Rams lead before the Tigers pushed back: two penalties bringing them into Rams' territory where they scored for 16-8.
But Rams were back in the game with another converted try for the 22-8 win at full time.
"During the game it was really good," MacGregor said.
"We kept our head up, the positivity was really good and we were playing really well as a team."
Milne and MacGregor line up for the league tag season now, both in Marist's junior league tag and the Spacecats.
"I think it's going to be really good for us stepping up and playing with the older team, it's the Opens, it'll be good being part of it," Milne said.
As far as contact rugby league goes, the girls played with Goannas and Lachlan District in the western women's rugby league competition last Spring, and will look to sign up for that again.
It follows the regular winter sport season, with seven regular rounds played through the Spring.
