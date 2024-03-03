Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Critical incident declared after motorcyclist injured in Central West crash

Updated March 6 2024 - 10:02am, first published March 4 2024 - 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A critical incident investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash following a police pursuit near Parkes on March 2.
A critical incident investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash following a police pursuit near Parkes on March 2.

A critical incident investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash following a police pursuit near Parkes on March 2.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.