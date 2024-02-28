Parkes gains military insight at HMAS Harnam visit

HMAS Harnam visited Cooke Park on Tuesday evening and conducted a modified enactment of a Ceremonial Sunset to commemorate Navy week 2024.
Warrant Officer O'Grady Command Warrant Officer HMAS Harman conducted the evening's event.
A panel of Naval personnel also visited local students during the day.
"Today we were privileged to meet with staff and students from Parkes High School and Parkes Christian School where the students were able to get to know us a little better and understand the importance of why we have a navy," Warrant Officer O'Grady said.
HMAS Harman was originally known as the Royal Australian Navy Wireless and Transmitting Station Canberra, officially positioned on July 1, 1943, providing essential communication services for allied forces employed in the pacific region during World War 2.
HMAS Harman continues to enable Defence-wide communications through a range of cyber intelligence and information warfare capabilities.
"HMAS Harman also witnessed the establishment of the Women's Royal Australian Naval Service (RAMS) which formed on our current location in 1941, these would be the first females to serve in the Royal Australian Navy," Warrant Officer O'Grady said.
Beat to the Quarters and Ceremonial Sunset is derived from the oldest of Naval traditions.
This dates back to the 17th century and the days of sail.
"At sunset ships captains would prove their gun cabin was dry and ready for battle by firing an evening gun and having their marine detachment fire their riffle, this ensured that their weapons were ready for use in the event of a night attack," Warrant Officer O'Grady said.
"As we stand here this evening we honour the sacrifice that the men and women of the Royal Australian Navy and its 123 years of service in times of both peace and war."
Sailors from HMAS Harman demonstrated a modified version of a Ceremonial Sunset commencing with Beat to the Quarters followed by the playing of the evening hymn in which the guard fired a volley and the Australian white ensign was lowered, followed by the national anthem.
"It is our honour to be here in Parkes to commemorate Navy week 2024," Warrant Officer O'Grady said.
