Leanne's legacy honoured as Parkes Public unveils sesquicentenary space

It was a special night at Parkes Public as the school community gathered to celebrate a new year and a historic milestone, and to honour the legacy of much-loved principal the late Leanne Breaden.
The school P and C officially opened the new memorial garden and stage area created to celebrate Parkes Public's 150 years at a "back to school" barbecue.
The paver memorial garden includes the names of families and staff who have been part of the Parkes Public School family engraved on pavers.
A beautiful new bench seat honours the memory of Leanne Breaden.
"I'd like to thank the P and C for getting this sorted for us, this used to be just gravel, so now it's something that's become a nicer space for our students," Parkes Public School Principal, Coral O'Neill said.
"We're very happy to hand this over to the school as a lovely spot that can be used and to commemorate all the families that have come to this school and have been a part of our lives, thank you all for your patience and thank you for participating," P and C president Nathaniel Dixon said.
"How special is it that families who have been connected to this school can now have their names remembered in perpetuity through the laying of these pavers," Cr Bill Jayet said.
Leanne Breaden was a teacher at Parkes Public School for many years before becoming principal.
The new memorial seat in memory of Leanne on the infants side of Parkes Public School is a forever reminder of the huge impact she had on all families and staff.
"We wanted to do something to acknowledge that beautiful woman and the time that she spent with this school," Coral O'Neill said.
"Those that knew her know that children were at the centre of everything she did, she was inspirational, compassionate, caring, an amazing teacher and leader within the school and we certainly all looked up to her.
"She's touched hundreds of hundreds of lives of students as well as staff so this is just a small way to commemorate such a powerful impact on our school."
"The seat commemorative of beautiful Leanne Breaden, the new stage and of course this paved area is testament that children attending Parkes Public School are continually through the efforts of the P and C and others are supported in a positive culture," Cr Jayet said.
"Parkes Public School is a fabulous school, there's no doubt about that, one that boasts a really proud history and I can name those in the medical, business, entertainment and legal profession who all started here.
"I congratulate everyone involved in these projects especially P and C members."
