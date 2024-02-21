Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Lucky all my life', Malcolm Nankivell turns 100

February 22 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Malcolm Nankivell, who turned 100 on February 11, has lived a very full and interesting life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.