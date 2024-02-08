"If you've got the opportunity why not?" Thumbs up for Parkes Pound's pet adoption program

Looking for a new furry friend? - The Parkes Pound are now advertising animals available for adoption!
There are many animals within our community looking for loving homes.
Taylah Larkings has recently adopted a 10 week old Kelpie named Macy and couldn't be more happier with the adoption process and Macy.
"The process was really easy, I went on facebook and had a look online at the Parkes Shire Council website," Taylah said.
"Macy wasn't on the website but when I went to the pound she was the first one who ran out to me.
"It was so easy and everyone was so helpful and lovely at the pound."
Taylah has always wanted to adopt a dog and the Council website made it extremely easy as all the information is listed with the animals.
"I'd 100% encourage others to adopt too.
"It's so fun, it's different and to give another dog a life and another home is very rewarding.
"I've always wanted to do it and I've definitely talked to a lot of people that are now interested in it as it's such a good thing I feel so good about it I don't know why you wouldn't want to do it if you've got the opportunity to why not?"
Macy is a very well behaved dog for Taylah as Taylah is already keen to test Macy's livestock instincts with sheep.
"Macy is a pretty good dog, she's easy going and not too worried about other things happening around her, she's very chill.
"We're going to trial her working with sheep since she is a kelpie, hopefully turning her into a little sheep dog."
Taylah has already took Macy for her first visit to the vet and it couldn't have gone any better.
"The vets loved her, she was very well behaved and good with other dogs, in a way them going to the pound gets them use to different animals which is very helpful."
Adopting an animal can be a very rewarding experience and Taylah is already keen to adopt another dog when she is ready and Macy settles in.
"I love telling people I adopted a dog, it's such a privilege to be able to give a dog a loving home.
"I'd 100% adopt another dog again when I'm ready, the dogs are so good and the Parkes pound was amazing it makes me feel so good about it," Taylah said.
The Parkes Shire Council recently advertised three dogs and two cats available for adoption.
All of these animals were successfully adopted within a week of advertisement!
If you are interested in adopting a pet in the future keep up to date with the Parkes Shire Council's Animals for adoption website https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Services/Animals-and-pets/Animals-for-Adoption
If you wish to adopt please visit Council's Animal Shelter at 56 Saleyards Road between 9AM - 10AM, Monday to Friday to adopt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.