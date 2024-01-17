Parkes Champion-Post
Che Orton crowned Parkes' 2024 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist

January 17 2024 - 12:56pm
They gyrated their hips, belt out the classics, crooned and wooed the crowd... but only one could take home the crown. New Zealand's Che Orton has been crowned winner of the 2024 Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest after taking on 14 of the top Elvis tribute artists from across Australia and New Zealand.

Local News

