Che Orton crowned Parkes' 2024 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist

They gyrated their hips, belt out the classics, crooned and wooed the crowd... but only one could take home the crown. New Zealand's Che Orton has been crowned winner of the 2024 Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest after taking on 14 of the top Elvis tribute artists from across Australia and New Zealand.
Over two massive days filled with pompadours, leather and blue suede shoes, 15 expert Elvii took to the Parkes Leagues Club stage before a panel of judges in the hopes of winning the honour to represent Parkes at the semi-final round during Elvis Week in Memphis, USA.
Contestants were judged on vocals, appearance, stage presence and the overall quality of the performance.
The Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest is serious stuff for semi-professional and professional artists and is a part of a worldwide search for artists who are the best representation of the Legacy of Elvis Presley, officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
"Our judges definitely had a challenging task this year," said Parkes Elvis Festival Producer Joel Ulbricht.
"The energy-packed heats in this year's contest really captivated the crowd. But it was Che who truly stood out. His performance was not just high-energy but also remarkably authentic.
"This combination of dynamism and dedication to the true essence of Elvis makes him a worthy winner. We're thrilled to have him represent Parkes in Memphis later this year."
Che Orton, the newly crowned Parkes' Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, is a standout performer whose dedication to the King of Rock 'n' Roll is unmatched. K
nown for his dynamic stage presence and ability to authentically channel Elvis, Che has already made a mark on the international stage.
His journey includes being ranked in the top 18 Elvis Tribute artists worldwide in 2019 and soaring into the top 5 in 2023.
Second place was awarded to Anthony Fenech of Fraser Rise in Victoria and third place went to Aaron Mansfield from Newcastle in New South Wales.
