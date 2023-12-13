What's happening in and around Parkes

It's time to look after the blokes! It's time for the Testicle Test as in cricket, as Trundle hosts a Testicle Festival and a Super 8s cricket competition on Boxing Day, December 26 at Berryman Oval. Grab a team for a bit of fun in the sun while they raise money for a really important cause, the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Runs from 4pm until late and a barbecue and bar will be available. People can donate now by visiting fundraise.pcfa.org.au/fundraisers/trundletesticlefestival

