What's happening in and around Parkes

WHO IS PARKES?
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
From December 1
Parkes Community Arts, in collaboration with Parkes Shire Council and CMOC-Northparkes Mines, invite you to visit the Who Is Parkes? Photography Exhibition. The exhibition will be on display from December 1 - 22 in the Coventry Room at Parkes Library. Official opening on Saturday, December 2 at 10am in the Coventry Room.
SWIM UP MOVIE
Saturday, December 23
Bring your favourite inflatable down to Forbes pool on Saturday December 23 and enjoy a movie in the pool! Entry from 6.30pm. Parental supervision is needed for under 13s, swim test for 13 years and over. Registrations essential: www.forbes.nsw.gov.au
CHRISTMAS LUNCH
December 25
Havannah House is opening the doors once again this Christmas Day. For more information, to book transport or RSVP please phone 6852 1366, email havannahhouse@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook.
TESTICLE FESTIVAL
Tuesday, December 26
It's time to look after the blokes! It's time for the Testicle Test as in cricket, as Trundle hosts a Testicle Festival and a Super 8s cricket competition on Boxing Day, December 26 at Berryman Oval. Grab a team for a bit of fun in the sun while they raise money for a really important cause, the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Runs from 4pm until late and a barbecue and bar will be available. People can donate now by visiting fundraise.pcfa.org.au/fundraisers/trundletesticlefestival
Each month some of the latest and most loved films are shown at Parkes Shire Library, from 6pm. Come along and enjoy tea, coffee and snacks with a great film! Bookings are essential.
HARNESS RACING FIREWORKS FESTIVAL
Sunday, December 31
Join Parkes Harness Racing Club in celebrating the end of the year, and welcoming the new year. There's a full program of racing, kids get free rides and ice cream and a fantastic fireworks display about one hour after the last race. Gate opens about 5pm.
SCHOOL HOLIDAY FUN
January 8
Creative Community Concepts are coming to Forbes these school holidays to host some fun summer activities! With a colour run, laser tag, arcade games and live music, it will be a day of fun for the whole family! Monday, January 8 at Lions Park from 10AM - 1PM and Tuesday January 9 at Bedgerabong Public School from 10am to 1pm.
PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL
January 10 to January 14
The iconic Parkes Elvis Festival is a celebration of Elvis Presley's life and music is set to return from January 10 to January 14. The theme for the 2024 Festival is Elvis' 1957 musical drama, Jailhouse Rock
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.