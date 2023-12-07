Warm welcome to Madeline, our new cadet

Recent high school graduate, Madeline Blackstock, has joined the Parkes Champion Post as a cadet journalist.
This week we asked her to tell our readers a little about herself.
"I have recently completed my HSC at Parkes High School and saw the opportunity advertised by the Parkes Champion Post to study journalism at Deakin University through a cadetship programme," Madeline said.
"I have lived in Parkes my whole life with most people knowing me by my nickname Gertie.
"I began my education at Parkes East Public School and started my working career in a local popular bistro at the age of 15.
"I have a passion for travelling as I love camping and exploring new locations and one of my life time goals is to complete a lap of Australia.
"So far my favorite locations have been Yungaburra and Cape Tribulation which are both located in Northern Queensland although I'm sure this will change once I visit Western Australia.
"I love taking photos and videos and particularly making short videos of past holiday adventures.
"I am a big V8 Supercars fan as I have been following Triple Eight Race Engineering (Redbull Ampol Racing) since I can remember and enjoy watching all of the races every other weekend.
"I also love water skiing on weekends especially at Wyangala Dam with friends and family as well as the Hawkesbury River in Sydney.
"I am the eldest of two in my family with my brother one year younger than me who is obsessed with motorbikes and currently completing year 10.
"My father runs his own earthmoving business, Total Groundworx, while my mother completes the business's book work as well as working at the Parkes Hospital.
"I love animals especially dogs as we have two family dogs, a Jack Russell named Rusty and a Blue Cattle Dog named Buddy."
If you've got a story to share you can email madeline.blackstock@parkeschampionpost.com.au
