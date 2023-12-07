Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Committed to flood recovery one year on: Matters of State with MP Philip Donato

December 7 2023 - 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Donato recently met with former Wiggle and founder of Heart of the Nation Greg Page (right) and discussed the need for broader access to lifesaving AEDs. Picture supplied
Phil Donato recently met with former Wiggle and founder of Heart of the Nation Greg Page (right) and discussed the need for broader access to lifesaving AEDs. Picture supplied

MINISTER COMMITTED TO ASSISTING FLOOD RECOVERY

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.