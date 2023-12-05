It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas when carnival comes to town

December 1 was the day to bring out the Christmas costumes and tinsel as the first event of the festive season took place in the streets.
Schools, community groups and businesses joined the popular parade and then returned to Cooke Park where there were markets, food and entertainment into the evening.
Parkes Action Club president Don Jewell said organisers estimated there were 2500 people gathered for the happy occasion.
They browsed the markets, enjoyed food on offer, snapped up tickets in the chocolate and ham raffles, while the kids enjoyed the rides and shared Christmas wishes and a picture with Santa.
There was entertainment in the park and on the main stage thanks to Parkes Town and District Band, Parkes Dance Co and Parkes School of Dance, and our local Fijian singers.
The Christmas parade and carnival is one of the major events run by the Parkes Action Club, Mr Jewel said.
This group of volunteers enjoys serving their community, and would welcome along others who'd like to do the same.
You can find out more on the Parkes Action Club Facebook page.
It was a tough task to give out this year's best in parade awards but the winners were:
Best community float was awarded to Parkes Christian School who had a group walking and waving as well as a very impressive working toy train on a trailer.
Best commercial float went to McPhersons, who wrapped a tractor in tinsel and drove mowers through the street.
