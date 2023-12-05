Parkes Champion-Post
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas when carnival comes to town

Updated December 6 2023 - 12:39pm, first published December 5 2023 - 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

December 1 was the day to bring out the Christmas costumes and tinsel as the first event of the festive season took place in the streets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.